Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $392.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

