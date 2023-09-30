Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Up 59%

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) were up 59% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 25.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

