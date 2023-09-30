Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Silgan stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. Silgan has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after purchasing an additional 975,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,104 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

