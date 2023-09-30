SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $226.52 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $226.52 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,952.06 or 1.00043846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18511447 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $13,603,815.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.