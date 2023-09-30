Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Reaches $0.0300 on Major Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $89.91 million and approximately $18,052.43 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Block Chain City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

