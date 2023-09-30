Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 117 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.88 and its 200 day moving average is $455.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

