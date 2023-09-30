Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 754 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 222,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

