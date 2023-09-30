Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $2.42 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Target were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TGT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

