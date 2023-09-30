Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $861,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.97. The stock had a trading volume of 764,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

