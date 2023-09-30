Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 219 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,739 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.96 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

