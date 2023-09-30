SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

Get SoFi Smart Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.