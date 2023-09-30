Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €31.70 ($33.72) and last traded at €31.70 ($33.72). 3,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.58 ($33.60).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.34. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

