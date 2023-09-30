Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) PT Raised to $39.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.15. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,490,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the period.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

