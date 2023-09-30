Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

