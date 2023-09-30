Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.9% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $331.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

