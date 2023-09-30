Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 1,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Sow Good Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Sow Good Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.