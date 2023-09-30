SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Shares Up 0%

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.39. 1,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Get SPAC and New Issue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAC and New Issue ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAC and New Issue ETF stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.62% of SPAC and New Issue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.