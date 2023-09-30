SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 103.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,573. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.