SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is HF Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,857. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

