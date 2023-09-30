SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $170.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.