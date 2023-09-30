Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.24. Startek shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 9,017 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Startek, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 60.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

