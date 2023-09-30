Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $908.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.93 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $73,515.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.