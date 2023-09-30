Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
NYSE:SPLP opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $908.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $48.00.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.93 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.54%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
