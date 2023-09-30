Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Glaukos Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $351,990.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,190,889.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,999 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,338. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Glaukos by 28.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.