StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

