StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
