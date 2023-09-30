StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by $2.28. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 271.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

