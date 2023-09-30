StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $243,500.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

