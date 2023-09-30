StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.82.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
