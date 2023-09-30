StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,541.70 per share, with a total value of $18,166,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,940,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,980,700,063.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,370,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,541.70 per share, with a total value of $18,166,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,940,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,980,700,063.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,640 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,819. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

