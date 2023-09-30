StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.