StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
