StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Security Instruments from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

