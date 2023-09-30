StockNews.com Downgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

SWX has been the topic of several other reports. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $74.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

