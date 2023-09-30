StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.93. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

