StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.93. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
See Also
