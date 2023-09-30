StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.15 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 34,526 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $75,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,624,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

