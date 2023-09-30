StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

