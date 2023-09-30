StockNews.com Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

National Beverage stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Beverage by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in National Beverage during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

