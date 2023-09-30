StockNews.com Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of DAL opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

