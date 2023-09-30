StockNews.com Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.11.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

