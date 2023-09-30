StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,935,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 851,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 1,540.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,384,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300,202 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,582,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.