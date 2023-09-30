Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

