Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $156.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $104.36 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

