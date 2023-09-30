Successful Portfolios LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $392.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.25.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
