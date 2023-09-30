Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

