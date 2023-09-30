Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $200.22 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

