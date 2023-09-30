Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 32,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,004,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,310,000 after purchasing an additional 288,687 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

GILD opened at $74.94 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.