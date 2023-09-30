Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $167.38 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

