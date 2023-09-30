Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 957 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $908.86 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.02 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $936.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $917.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

