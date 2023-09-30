Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 943,686 shares in the last quarter.

SHO stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $276.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

