SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 10.0 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 554,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

