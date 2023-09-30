Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TAIPY opened at $10.68 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taisho Pharmaceutical
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.