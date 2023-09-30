Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Talanx Price Performance

TNXXF stock opened at C$67.50 on Friday. Talanx has a 12 month low of C$67.50 and a 12 month high of C$69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNXXF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Talanx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

