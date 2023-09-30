TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

